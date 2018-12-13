Kevin Hart embraces te reo Māori while in New Zealand

Star comedian Kevin Hart has shared a video of himself giving te reo Māori a go after his Spark Arena show on Tuesday night.

Hart, who is in New Zealand for his Irresponsible world tour, shared the video of him saying "homai te pakipaki" - meaning "let's clap".

"New Zealand has been unbelievable - my first time here, I'm embraced by the best," says Hart in the clip. "My first time here but it's not my last time because I'm coming back.

"O mai pakipaki," says Hart initially, before he's corrected by one of his Kiwi friends.

"Are we here to f****** make me feel bad?" he jokes in response.