Katy Perry hits the shops in Auckland

Pop star Katy Perry has touched down in New Zealand ahead of her first show tonight, and it appears the star was keen to indulge in a spot of retail therapy.

Perry was spotted with some of her entourage shopping at Auckland’s Sylvia Park yesterday.

VIDEO | @katyperry out in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/BYgC15Q4uL — Katy Perry Updates (@katyperryspics) 19 August 2018

Rugged up against the winter weather in a beanie and scarf, the singer smiled for the fan eager to take her photo.

PHOTO | @katyperry was spotted at Sylvia Park in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/1g7kJKe52u — Katy Perry Updates (@katyperryspics) 19 August 2018

Her two shows, tonight and tomorrow, are the final of her tour and she recently told Seven Sharp she’d saved the best for last.

“It’s a well-oiled machine so Auckland is probably going to get the best show of all the shows,” she said.

During her past trips here the superstar has made a habit of exploring our beautiful country.

In 2011, she bungy-jumped off the Auckland Harbour Bridge hours before she was due on stage – a feat she told Seven Sharp she was keen to repeat this time around.

She also visited Waitomo Caves, took a chopper ride in Wanaka and made friends with the locals in Queenstown.

While Perry’s 2014 Prism tour was a sell-out hit, four years on, not only are there still tickets yet to be sold, they’ve been slashed to below $70.