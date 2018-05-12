Karen Walker proteges join Project Runway

Ricardo Simich
Spy News
Saturday, 8 September 2018, 12:32PM
Kerry Ranginui and Caitlin Crisp worked with Karen Walker, now they're on Project Runway.

The first seven of the 14 would-be designers on Project Runway New Zealand have been revealed today, two of whom have worked for leading fashion designer Karen Walker.

Kerry Ranginui, 33, has been a pattern-maker in the Karen Walker workroom in Auckland for eight years and 22-year-old Caitlin Crisp interned at the company in 2016, working for Ranginui.

"Once I got in to Project Runway, I told Karen (as I had to ask for the time off). She was very supportive to see me develop further, she’s a great mentor.” says Ranginui.

“It was both scary and exciting walking in and meeting the other Project Runway designers. When I saw Kerry in the room I found it scary — I know how skilled he is.” Crisp tells Spy.

“That man can look at a garment and whip up the exact same thing first time in about five seconds flat. Knowing that I was up against him in this made me feel as though I was well out of my depth. On the other hand, I was excited and comforted to know that I already had a pal.”

Crisp, one of the youngest designers in the competition, showed at NZFW this year. 

Other designer hopefuls include Beth Hornsby-Hunt, 31, a fashion student from Auckland, Lenon Wakuwa, 27, a caregiver from Invercargill, Massey Williams, 38, an alternative education tutor and mentor from Christchurch, Nicole Schmidt, 28, a mum from Hawke’s Bay and Peni Moala, 29, a retail assistant from Arrowtown.

The final seven designers will be announced Sunday, September 16, ahead of the series premiere on Monday, October 1, 7:30PM on TVNZ 2.

 

