Kanoa’s powerful mental health message
- Section
- Spy News,
- Publish Date
- Thursday, 18 October 2018, 2:49PM
View this post on Instagram
Oh heeeeyyyy. Just me on my glamourous way to glamourously see my glamourous counsellor! For me this is part of my routine like getting my haircut, taking the car for a rego or walking my dog. I get to blabber on to someone and not worry about “being a burden” or “saying the wrong thing” (or swearing too much). Talking is such a powerful way to make even the biggest stresses seem small and manageable. I know seeing a counsellor just isn’t possible for everyone… but we can all do more to help the people we love talk and open up and maybe lighten the load a little. We ask “how are you?” a million times a day… and often tune out before the obligatory “Good thanks!”. But what about asking “are you feeling ok?” instead and really listening to the answer. And if the answer is "I'm not very good" take the time to ask why and try not to judge. I’m not perfect at this btw! I’m working on trying to be a good friend and wife and sister and daughter. But if we all make little steps in this direction then we’re taking a big stride together to improve Aotearoa’s Mental Health. #JustaskjustListen #Imlistening www.likeminds.org.nz/justask? (By the way if you ARE tempted to try the therapy buzz here’s a link with some free & low cost options! https://bit.ly/2yyDplh)
(By the way if you ARE tempted to try the therapy buzz here’s a link with some free & low cost options!)”
Suicide Crisis Helpline: ph 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7).
Youth services: ph 06 3555 906.
Youthline: ph 0800 376 633.
Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7).
Whatsup: ph 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm).
Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7).
Rainbow Youth: ph 09 376 4155.
Tutaki Youth Inc: 06 928 4517
Supporting Families in Mental Illness: 0800 732 825
The Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254
The Women's Centre: 06 758 4957
Progress to Health Taranaki: 06 757 5549
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, phone 111.