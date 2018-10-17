Kanoa’s powerful mental health message

TV host and all-round inspirational wahine, Kanoa Lloyd has taken to Instagram to share her experience with attending counselling for her mental wellbeing.

Kanoa captioned a car selfie with:

“Oh heeeeyyyy. Just me on my glamourous way to glamourously see my glamourous counsellor! For me this is part of my routine like getting my haircut, taking the car for a rego or walking my dog. I get to blabber on to someone and not worry about “being a burden” or “saying the wrong thing” (or swearing too much). Talking is such a powerful way to make even the biggest stresses seem small and manageable.

“I know seeing a counsellor just isn’t possible for everyone… but we can all do more to help the people we love talk and open up and maybe lighten the load a little. We ask “how are you?” a million times a day… and often tune out before the obligatory “Good thanks!”. But what about asking “are you feeling ok?” instead and really listening to the answer. And if the answer is "I'm not very good" take the time to ask why and try not to judge. I’m not perfect at this btw!”



"I'm working on trying to be a good friend and wife and sister and daughter. But if we all make little steps in this direction then we're taking a big stride together to improve Aotearoa's Mental Health."

The Project host is not the first Kiwi star to speak up about mental health and well-being.

The Hits host Brodie Kane also shared why, as Kiwis, we need to get over our ‘she’ll be right’ attitude when it comes to mental health.

“We, as New Zealanders, have a ‘she’ll be right’ mentality, even your classic ‘how are you doing mate?’ ‘oh good thanks’ but you actually feel sh*t.

“I think we feel a lot of guilt. It is so, so common now. If I am going through stress, I go to myself, ‘shut up, you have a great job that pays you well, you live in a nice house, you are warm and safe what on earth do you have to complain about?!’

“We do try and compartmentalise our problems and we compare them to others and that’s not helpful. We do compare ourselves to others and we think we can’t say we are having a bad day because that person’s sister has cancer… so I shouldn’t be complaining about my day," says Brodie.

“The things that affect me in my day to day life is that I am incredibly hard on myself and I am insanely competitive towards myself and right at this point in time, I am a bit overwhelmed, but it’s ok I am working through that.”

