Julian Dennison shares cute snap with his twin

Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison has shared a rare photo of himself and his twin, Christian.

In the cute snap, Dennison cuddles up to his bro as they wear matching navy blue suits and white shirts against a curtain backdrop.

“I don’t need a buzzfeed quiz to tell me who my twin is 💪🏾 @christianbdennison” says Julian.

Christian also posted the shot, along with a few more photos that look like they are from the brother’s high school ball.

“Calm guys” he captions it.

View this post on Instagram “Calm Guys” A post shared by Christian Dennison 💪🏾 (@christianbdennison) on Sep 26, 2018 at 3:27am PDT

Fans are excited to see the pair reunited again.

“Truuuuu twin ay mean bro….Looking skuxx fullas”, says one.

“You look so cute! I wish I had a twin!”

“Favourite twins! ❤️❤️”

“An iconic kiwi duo we all needed,” says another.

Very cool guys! Good to see you can always come home after Hollywood.