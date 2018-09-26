Julian Dennison shares cute snap with his twin
Thursday, 27 September 2018
Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison has shared a rare photo of himself and his twin, Christian.
In the cute snap, Dennison cuddles up to his bro as they wear matching navy blue suits and white shirts against a curtain backdrop.
“I don’t need a buzzfeed quiz to tell me who my twin is 💪🏾 @christianbdennison” says Julian.
View this post on Instagram
Christian also posted the shot, along with a few more photos that look like they are from the brother’s high school ball.
“Calm guys” he captions it.
View this post on Instagram
Fans are excited to see the pair reunited again.
“Truuuuu twin ay mean bro….Looking skuxx fullas”, says one.
“You look so cute! I wish I had a twin!”
“Favourite twins! ❤️❤️”
“An iconic kiwi duo we all needed,” says another.
Very cool guys! Good to see you can always come home after Hollywood.