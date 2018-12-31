Joseph Parker takes on Venus Williams

Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker met his match at the ASB Classic this week, where he came face-to-face with the formidable Venus Williams.

The sports stars hammed it up for the camera with Venus raising her fists to challenge the boxing champ, who was courtside for her victory over Lauren Davis yesterday.

Venus wasn't the only tennis star to pose with Parker. Canada's Eugenie Bouchard also ran into the Kiwi star while hanging poolside at the ASB Tennis Centre.

Both Bouchard and Williams are through to the quarter-final round at the Auckland competition, with Bouchard set to take on Germany's Julia Gorges this afternoon.