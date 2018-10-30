John Campbell's hilarious 'train' dance

If there’s one thing you need to know about broadcaster John Campbell, it's that he is completely bonkers for trains.

On Breakfast this week, Campbell shared his love of the Japanese rail system to Kiwi viewers and even created his own dance in celebration of the glorious form of transportation.

Talking to the audience, he paused in his piece-to-camera to explain that there is a special song that plays before commuters hop on board their trains at Yokohama station.

An excited John braced and waited for the kawaii (cute) tune to start.

He then got a large grin on his face and said:

“Wait! So that music, that little 'do do do' … that means the train is going in thirty seconds and now a man will talk ... oh wait, it’s a woman. Haha that is gender equality!”

We love it, John! Keep on dancing buddy.

Watch the hilarious wee boogie above and the full segment below!