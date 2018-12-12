John Campbell reveals Aussie bromance

Rove McManus says it's "impossible to put into words" how much his friendship with beloved Kiwi journalist John Campbell means to him.

Rove, the star Australian presenter known for Rove Live and The Project, shared a photo of John and him on his Twitter account.

"He is a national treasure, New Zealand," he wrote - as if we didn't already know.

It’s impossible to put into words how much my friendship with @JohnJCampbell means to me - so I’ll use emojis instead 😊💙🥰🎉😍👍🏻😘💕🥇🌟👨‍❤️‍👨 He is a national treasure, New Zealand 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/vQJI47CgFQ — Rove McManus (@Rove) December 12, 2018

John returned the sentiment, sharing the photo with the words: "Me and my beautiful Aussie mate."

We need a moment. This is the purest trans-Tasman friendship we've ever seen.