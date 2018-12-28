John and Max Key take on Vegas

Looks like the iconic Las Vegas movie The Hangover hasn’t quite replicated itself for the Keys, who are holidaying in the big city.

Max Key has taken to Instagram to share his experiences and says he isn’t sure if the trip has been ‘successful or not' by Hangover standards.

“I’m yet to wake up married or with a tattoo, so unsure whether or not to call the trip a success thus far 😂🙈”

He left Auckland International with lofty aspirations, captioning a photo of him flying in style with champagne in hand: “Call the cops, we’re off our chops!!!”

Max’s Instagram story then follows him as he and his dad go on a decadent shopping trip to Gucci with photos of their white sneakers and fluffy loafers.

The former PM is spotted wearing a Salt Lake Beers supporter cap and grinning from ear to ear.

Max also posted a sneaky video of a mystery blonde tagged as ‘Elle Hall’ or Elle Hunter as her social media profile calls her.

It looks like the beautiful blonde celebrated her 21st birthday with Max in Hawaii.

Could love be in the air? Only time will tell for one of NZ’s most eligible bachelors…