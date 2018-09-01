Jessica Mutch shares stunning first pic since wedding

TVNZ's political editor Jessica Mutch and her brand new bodyguard hubby Iain McKay have shared a stunning first photo of themselves - their first snap as newlyweds since their wedding.

The pair were wed at the end of August at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island, with Mutch's colleague Matty McLean performing celebrant duties.

McKay, a diplomatic protection officer, shot to fame last year as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's "hot hipster-bearded bodyguard".

Now, the newlyweds are celebrating with a gorgeous holiday in Canada, posting a photo from the stunning Lake Louise in Alberta.

Stunning Lake Louise #holiday #canada A post shared by Jessica Mutch (@jessica.mutch) on Aug 31, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

The snap is so beautiful, one follower was prompted to comment what we're all thinking: "Did you guys take a professional photographer with you on honeymoon?"

The couple has been together since 2015 and engaged since just before Christmas last year.