Jesse Mulligan makes 'insane' announcement on air

Jesse Mulligan made a massive announcement on Monday's episode of The Project which prompted his co-hosts to call him "insane".

He and his wife Victoria are having another baby!

This will be their fourth child together and Jesse says: "Believe me, I know. Four is a lot. To be honest I only ever remember agreeing to one of them but things happen and here we are and I'm so, so excited."

He also added a couple of requests for viewers joking: "This is quite a busy time of night for people with children; bath time and bed time, so please keep watching The Project so this show can stay on air and I can be here while all that is going down in my house."

Jesse shared a picture of his wife's most recent scan on The Project.

"One more thing; if someone tells you they're going to have for children, the correct answer is 'oh that is great'. The correct answer is not, 'you're insane, you're gonna be so busy,'" he said.

Kanoa covered her face and said: "I'm sorry it just came out!"

But she also added: "That's amazing, you've already got three incredible children, I just know this one is going to be a beautiful addition and we're all very excited for you guys."

Jesse replied: "Thank you. We're happy, we're blessed and we're lucky. Victoria, I love you and (am) looking forward to the journey."

Congrats Jesse and Victoria, and thank you for sharing your wonderful news with the nation!