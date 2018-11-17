Jess Quinn's Christmas comes early

The nation fell in love with model and influencer Jess Quinn on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year and Spy can now reveal she will wrap up 2018 co-hosting this year’s Coca Cola Christmas in the Park with The Cafe host Mike Puru.

The pair intend to let the festive love take over the Auckland Domain on December 8, when they entertain the tens of thousands of people for the 25th year of the much-loved concert.

“I was beyond excited when I got asked to be this year’s host for Auckland’s Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park with Mike,” Quinn beams to Spy.

“Growing up it was always a must-do for me and my family and I could have only ever dreamed of being on the stage one day. I would’ve thought maybe more as a dancer, but I think the nation has seen enough of Jess Quinn’s dancing for one year.”

It will be Quinn’s first live presenting gig. Placing third in DWTS made her think the organisers originally wanted her to dance in the show, so she is hoping Puru will be able to throw her a few “fake laughs” in case her jokes don’t go to plan with the audience.

It is the reverse situation for Puru.

“I’m stoked to be sharing the stage with Jess,” he says.

“She’s an amazing human being, who no doubt is good at everything — I just hope she doesn’t make me dance as I am absolute rubbish.”

It has been a mammoth year for Quinn, who 17 years ago lost her right leg to cancer. After DWTS she took up a modelling contract in Los Angeles, before hitting the catwalks for New Zealand Fashion Week, while also raising money and awareness for the Child Cancer Foundation. Finishing the year surrounded by children is perfect for the 25-year-old.

“I love being on stage in front of people, and hopefully being able to inspire some kids and young people that it’s ok to be different. Mike and I have big boots to fill from previous year’s hosts but I’m pretty sure we will be able to supply some fun, energy and hopefully something new to the show for 2018.”

The pair will guide the ensemble cast including Stan Walker, Lavina Williams, Vince Harder, Marley Sola, Tom Batchelor, Ella Monnery, Nyree Huyse, Mikey Havoc, dance groups, a gospel choir and a 20-piece band.