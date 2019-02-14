Jeremy's shock gift for Hilary Barry

We all know Jeremy Wells for his tongue in cheek humour – but has he taken it a step too far this time?

The Seven Sharp host took on his very own bizarre Valentine’s Day challenge of buying a casket for a loved one.

“For me, death and love go together like a horse and carriage, so what better way to celebrate Valentine’s day than to buy your loved one a coffin.”

TV’s favourite undertakers and lovebirds Frances and Kaiora Tipene from the show The Casketeers were treated to a visit from Jerry to select the right one.

“Oh, this one is lovely and soft… but she will be dead so I don’t know if the softness is important,” says Wells.

“Would you like to give it a go?” the couple sheepishly asks the TV host.

Jeremy cheekily places a pic of Hilary Barry in the casket and says “well it’s hard to imagine because she is so full of life, but at some point, she is going to be a corpse isn’t she and that’s the reality and you know, she looks pretty good in there!”

Back in the studio, Hilary laughs and says that Jeremy told her he was going out to buy a “coffin for Tulsi, for your partner, romance! No no, he got one for me.“

Watch the awkward yet funny story below!