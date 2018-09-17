Jeremy Well gets nude… again

The Hauraki lads love to put on a good show – and this new stunt may just take the cake! – or uh, sushi…

Jeremy Wells has bared all in a new promo to showcase Matt and Jerry heading to Japan for their All Work, No Play,Very Important Business Trip.

In the short video, Wells can be seen lying naked on a table while Heath eats sushi off his perky behind.

Delicious? Well, Matt thinks so.

Watch the full clip above!

Radio Hauraki listeners could win the chance to head to Japan with Radio Hauraki and also go to the New Zealand - Japan test live at Ajinomoto Stadium.

For more information on Hauraki’s All Work No Play Very Important Business Trip – click here.