Jason Momoa hints at new project with 'cuzzy bro' Taika

Looks like Kiwi director Taika Waititi could be working with Aquaman superstar Jason Momoa, after the two were spotted sharing a few beers together on social media.

Momoa, who recently worked with Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison on Aquaman, is now getting up close and personal with Taika, who he calls his "cuzzy bro".

He posted two snaps of the pair on Instagram saying: "LEGEND good times with the cuzzy bro @taikawaititi."

He then added that he "Can't wait to make art with you. So much respect. Aloha."

It's unclear what the pair could be working on but fans of the stars are already fizzing over the possibilities.

"The film world is about to change."

"Dream team! LEGENDARY TEAM UPS."

"Two crazy guys on this planet come together... what can happen," @mitta.shop wrote.

Taika's hit comedy film, What We Do in the Shadows, is being turned into a television show which is set to premiere this month.

He's also working on his next feature film, Jojo Rabbit and is set to direct an episode of Disney's upcoming Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Momoa is expected to reprise his role of Arthur Curry in an Aquaman sequel and is also set to star in Dune, as well as an untitled comedy alongside Will Ferrell and a sci-fi drama series called See.