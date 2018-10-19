Jack Tame’s sweaty celeb encounter

We all know Jack Tame as being as cool as a cucumber hosting Breakfast – but there was one famous guest that got him rather steamed up.

“Last time Nigella (Lawson) was on the show I got a bit sweaty,” says Jack.

“Can I remind everyone about just how sweaty you got?” Matty McLean pipes up.

“Ah, do we need to do that?” says a sheepish Tame.

“So here is the group photo and it looks fine,” explains Matty, “until you slowly start to zoom in.”

“What was it about Nigella that got you so nervous? Do you find her attractive?” asks host Hayley Holt.

“I don't know, I just actually don’t know what happened,” explains Jack, who is clearly blushing and a tad bit embarrassed.

“It’s never happened to me before! I don't get nervous, but for some reason, I just got really nervous I don't know why. I was very sweaty.”

We can definitely relate Jack! Don’t worry about it mate.

Watch the full hilarious clip play out below!