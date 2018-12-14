Jacinda reveals Neve’s Christmas costume

It’s ZM’s last day on air before the Christmas break and Fletch, Vaughan and Megan were lucky enough to have PM Jacinda Ardern join them for their final show.

Jacinda candidly spoke of her ‘highlight of 2018’ being the birth of her gorgeous baby daughter Neve with partner Clarke Gayford.

“Politics is always fledging, you know you have your time, then people decide your time is up, but I will always be a mum…It’s been really awesome for me.”

She also spoke of her Christmas plans to visit her hometown of Morrinsville, and of course, about the cute Christmas outfit she's planned for Neve.

“I have already bought some novelty wear for Neve!

“I thought even down the track when she looks back at the photos and thinks ‘why am I the only one dressed up as a reindeer?’… I did think that maybe we should go for family Christmas outfits because at least we will all be in it together. So family onesies or something like that.”

Watch the full Christmas chat with Jacinda above!