Jacinda Ardern’s response to Toni Street’s adoption woes

It seems Toni Street’s adoption woes may be solved soon.

Yesterday Toni revealed that she has been struggling with the adoption system after the birth of her third child Lachie, who was born last month via surrogate.

After sharing that she had signed a change.org petition to update the NZ Adoption Act, someone very important took notice.

Between interviews with TV personalities and addressing the United Nations, New Zealand Prime Minister and new mother Jacinda Ardern took a moment to reach out to Toni.

"The adoption act is well over 50 years old and definitely needs fixing. It’s on our work programme!" Jacinda wrote in the comments of Toni’s Instagram post.

Thrilled by the response, Toni replied: "Jacinda Ardern thank you for this, so appreciate you responding!"

She also shared the comments in a photo on the social media platform, writing "Great news from our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern re: Adoption Laws! Love her speedy reply too."

Although Toni's 6-week old baby boy Lachie is her biological son, because he was born via surrogate Sophie Braggins, he has to legally adopted into the family, and it’s proving to be a slow process.