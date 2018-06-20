Jacinda Ardern’s response to Toni Street’s adoption woes
- Friday, 28 September 2018, 12:24PM
It seems Toni Street’s adoption woes may be solved soon.
Yesterday Toni revealed that she has been struggling with the adoption system after the birth of her third child Lachie, who was born last month via surrogate.
After sharing that she had signed a change.org petition to update the NZ Adoption Act, someone very important took notice.
View this post on Instagram
Great news from our Prime Minister @jacindaardern re: Adoption Laws!! Love her speedy reply too 👊
Between interviews with TV personalities and addressing the United Nations, New Zealand Prime Minister and new mother Jacinda Ardern took a moment to reach out to Toni.
"The adoption act is well over 50 years old and definitely needs fixing. It’s on our work programme!" Jacinda wrote in the comments of Toni’s Instagram post.
Thrilled by the response, Toni replied: "Jacinda Ardern thank you for this, so appreciate you responding!"
View this post on Instagram
I have just signed this petition via change.org for the NZ Adoption Act to be updated. It is incredibly hard for loving parents to adopt in this country and our vulnerable children deserve better. I've also experienced first hand how outdated the process is for surrogacy... we are still waiting to legally adopt our biological son. It is a long, slow, complicated process that doesn't need to be. LINK IN BIO if you want to sign too.
She also shared the comments in a photo on the social media platform, writing "Great news from our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern re: Adoption Laws! Love her speedy reply too."
View this post on Instagram
The happiness is real 💙 @tonimstreet @mjfrance09 @michaelbraggins
Although Toni's 6-week old baby boy Lachie is her biological son, because he was born via surrogate Sophie Braggins, he has to legally adopted into the family, and it’s proving to be a slow process.
- This story was written by The Hits and republished here with permission.