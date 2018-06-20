Jacinda Ardern’s response to Toni Street’s adoption woes

Friday, 28 September 2018, 12:24PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded swiftly to Toni Street's concerns about the adoption system. Photos / Getty, Instagram
It seems Toni Street’s adoption woes may be solved soon.

Yesterday Toni revealed that she has been struggling with the adoption system after the birth of her third child Lachie, who was born last month via surrogate.

After sharing that she had signed a change.org petition to update the NZ Adoption Act, someone very important took notice.

View this post on Instagram

Great news from our Prime Minister @jacindaardern re: Adoption Laws!! Love her speedy reply too 👊

A post shared by Toni Street (@tonimstreet) on Sep 27, 2018 at 3:06am PDT

Between interviews with TV personalities and addressing the United Nations, New Zealand Prime Minister and new mother Jacinda Ardern took a moment to reach out to Toni.

"The adoption act is well over 50 years old and definitely needs fixing. It’s on our work programme!" Jacinda wrote in the comments of Toni’s Instagram post.

Thrilled by the response, Toni replied: "Jacinda Ardern thank you for this, so appreciate you responding!"

She also shared the comments in a photo on the social media platform, writing "Great news from our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern re: Adoption Laws! Love her speedy reply too."

View this post on Instagram

The happiness is real 💙 @tonimstreet @mjfrance09 @michaelbraggins

A post shared by Sophie Braggins (@sophie_braggins) on Aug 9, 2018 at 3:37am PDT

Although Toni's 6-week old baby boy Lachie is her biological son, because he was born via surrogate Sophie Braggins, he has to legally adopted into the family, and it’s proving to be a slow process.

It’s so great to see our country's leader backing something that is so important to thousands of New Zealanders.

Jacinda Ardern and her partner welcomed their first child - 3-month-old daughter Neve - this year, making Jacinda one of only two world leaders in history to give birth while in power.

She and her family are currently in America for the UN Summit, where this week they won hearts and made history by bringing Neve along to the General Assembly. Today Jacinda delivered her first full speech to the UN.

She was also interviewed by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, who, according to the PM has now been officially invited to become a citizen of Hobbiton.

  • This story was written by The Hits and republished here with permission.

