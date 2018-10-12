Jacinda: ‘Anne Hathaway is actually really nice’

We have all been following our PM's adventures over the past few weeks as she visited New York for a United Nations summit, and now she has finally spilled the beans on her meeting with actor Anne Hathaway.

ZM’s Fletch, Vaughan and Megan were lucky enough to sneak in a quick phone call with Jacinda about meeting the Hollywood heavyweight.

"What is Anne Hathaway really like?" asks Megan.

“Actually that is a good question, she’s really lovely. Exactly as you would imagine. Well no, to be fair, she is not her character (that she plays) in Princess Diaries,” laughs Ardern.

“She was nice, she was actually really really nice. We sat and talked for about an hour about exciting things like paid parental leave and family policies and things like that, she was very lovely.”

We are glad the pair got on!