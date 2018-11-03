It's official: The Project will return in 2019

The 7pm ratings war is set to boil over next year — The Project will return, quashing long-running rumours it was to be canned.

MediaWorks has ended speculation by renewing its two-year contract with Australian company Roving Enterprises for the show.

It’s understood the contract was due to end this year, but Mediworks told Spy the paperwork was done and the team of Kanoa Lloyd, Jesse Mulligan and Jeremy Corbett would be back from January 21.

The Project has closed the gap on Seven Sharp in the ratings war, especially in the 25-54 demographic.

Mulligan said it was humbling to feel like the team was becoming “part of the TV furniture”.

Corbett, who replaced comedian Josh Thompson this year, said Three had taken a good idea from Australia and improved it.

“We have a show that is right on the heartbeat of New Zealand, from insightful current affairs to the light stupidity that I bring.”