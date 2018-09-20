It's official: Kiwis love Bree and Clint

They’ve only been on-air for three months but ZM’s new drive hosts Bree and Clint have proven a major hit with listeners, in the latest radio survey results.

The pair had big shoes to fill, replacing the popular Jase and PJ, who moved to Melbourne earlier this year.

But the cheeky duo has quickly found a following, gaining 17,000 new listeners in Auckland, beating rival drive show Jono, Ben and Sharon on The Edge.

New recruit Bree Tomasel crossed the Ditch to join ZM this year and has wooed Kiwis with her side-splitting sense of humour and excellent social media game.

Fellow ZM hosts Fletch, Vaughan and Megan are also celebrating a great result, gaining 15,000 new listeners in Auckland, while Coast’s new breakfast duo also recorded a big win.

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and Jason Reeves took over the breakfast slot at the start of the year and have since grown their audience across the country.

Despite losing 18,000 listeners in Auckland, Mai FM remains the city's leading music station.