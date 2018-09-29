Is this the new bridezilla of MAFS?

Married at First Sight NZ newlywed Ottie Schwartz says although her Jane Yeh wedding dress was beautiful, she would rather have got hitched in sequinned hot pants paired with a bikini top and a mimosa in her hand.

Spy predicts the 32-year-old promotions manager from Christchurch will deliver the most jaw-dropping lines in the new season of MAFS, which premieres tonight on Three.

“I’m definitely only a few people’s tequila shot and not everyone’s cup of tea,” she tells Spy. “I’m more awkwardly embarrassing than naughty. But cheeky and fun-loving always gets you in trouble I think.”

For Schwartz, life is all about adventures. She thinks bad decisions make the best stories — so marrying a stranger was perfect for her.

The blonde beauty made a “last-minute decision to buy some discount boobs” while on an OE backpacking through Asia.

Schwartz jokes she has had everything enhanced, saying the only thing real about herself is her personality.

Three has introduced some tweaks to the show as it aims for a ratings winner. In this season, which will run over three consecutive nights each week, the 12 cast members go on honeymoon together and they also have group counselling sessions.

“I think any bonding you do in life is positive for a happy mind,” Schwartz says. “I think it helps that there are 11 others knowing exactly what I’m going through.”

And what about her new husband, and being intimate on national TV?

“I was nervous he might run once I opened my mouth, but I think if I was just looking for a friend, this was the wrong show. Intimacy and sharing myself with the nation is something I feel shy about, but I’m comfortable in my skin so I’ll also do what I want.”

Schwartz promises lots of FML moments and hopes they end up being worth it: “I’m blushing already,” she says.