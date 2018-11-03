Is this Heartbreak Island's newest contestant?

Is Eden Dix the first Heartbreak Island contestant? Spy hears rumours the Instagram star, who could well be the Kiwi answer to Kim Kardashian (albeit blonde) is in Fiji filming the second season of the TVNZ show.

Dix describes herself on Instagram as a “BadAss with a Good Ass”, and says she is a professional gamer.

She can definitely throw a pose like a Kardashian. She posts to her 12,500 Instagram followers Heartbreak Island-style shots with plenty of sun, sea and surf.

One of her circle told Spy: “She must be on the island, the city’s clubs are definitely quieter since filming began.”

Should Dix have made the Island she will have had good advice before she left — her Auckland flatmate is season one Heartbreaker Joshua Fankhauser.

Spy also hears there has already been drama among those looking for love or money. One contestant is understood to have been ordered off the show as a result of bad behaviour, forcing producers to bring in an “intruder” earlier than usual to fill the spot.

It seems solo host and newly-minted medical marijuana entrepreneur Mark Dye was on the money when he told Spy: “The stakes are definitely higher this season, from day one.”



