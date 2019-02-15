Is Matilda set to pull out of DWTS?

Matilda Rice’s star turn on Dancing with the Stars is in doubt, Spy understands.

It could be a double blow for Mediaworks as news anchor Mike McRoberts tries to recover from a knee injury, which has forced him to take a break from marathon running.

Spy has learned that The Bachelor star and Heartbreak Island host Rice may pull out of Three’s flagship entertainment show.

While happy to talk about McRoberts' hopeful road to recovery, a spokeswoman for the show, now in its eighth season, refused to talk about Rice, saying: “We will not be talking about the rest of the Dancing with the Stars’ cast until they are ready to be revealed.”

But Rice and McRoberts are the only two contestants to have been announced so far. A spokesman for Rice’s agency told Spy: “As agents, we are under contractual obligation to our production partners to maintain confidentiality. As such we can’t comment further.”

In November last year, Rice said: “I’ve been watching Dancing with the Stars since I was a kid, so I can’t believe I’m now going to be on it. It’s a little daunting learning something new on national telly, but I love to dance, so am really excited for the challenge.”

DWTS is due to screen later this year and Mediaworks bosses must be praying it’ll be all right on the night.