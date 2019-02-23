Is Lorde Marlon Williams's biggest fan?

Is Lorde the number one fan of Marlon Williams? We think so. The global superstar was seen enjoying herself at Williams' concert last Saturday night at the Villa Maria Estate.

The Royals singer was in the VIP area and was a calm, cool, collected fan girl, hanging on to to each set of his NZ number one album Make Way for Love and more.

The Tūrangawaewae National Tour, which includes Williams and band, Don McGlashan and Emily Fairlight — and the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra, in Auckland only — created a sensational night for fans last Saturday at the estate.

Tomorrow is a big day for Williams. The box office hit, A Star is Born, in which he had small scenes, is up for multiple Oscars at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles tomorrow. But it looks like the Tūrangawaewae Tour will keep him away from the red carpet.

Williams scored a role as a young singer on the film after Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, who directed, produced and starred in the film, saw him perform at Marlon Williams The Troubadour in Los Angeles. He had to keep his role secret before the movie came out.

So, with global recognition in common, could we see a perfect duo of Lorde and Marlon performing? We hope so. In the past the pair have compared notes and shared lyrics while they were both writing albums.