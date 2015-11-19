Is Lorde engaged to Kiwi beau?

British media are speculating Lorde is engaged, after she was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in the weekend.

The 22-year-old singer was photographed in Auckland alongside her Kiwi boyfriend Justin Warren, as the pair appeared to buy homewares near K Road.

It's understood the couple have been in a relationship for two years now, despite Warren strenuously denying the claims in 2016.

At the time, he told the Herald any reports of the couple entering a relationship were "ridiculous".

"Ella and I have worked together for years and we're good friends. Any rumours of us being 'a pair' are ridiculous."

Even now, sources say the relationship is a closely guarded secret within their small circle of friends, despite the pair regularly attending events and social occasions together.

Warren is a promotions manager for Universal Music and has known Lorde since she first signed to the label as a schoolgirl in 2009. The pair worked closely together ahead of the release of her debut record in 2013, which went on to earn global acclaim and won two Grammy Awards.

Amusingly, the Daily Mail has mistakenly reported Warren's age as 33 – seemingly confusing the Aucklander with a former American NFL player of the same name.

The New Zealander is in fact nearly a decade older than the football star and has worked in the local music industry since the early 2000s.

Neither Warren nor Lorde responded to the Herald's requests for comment.