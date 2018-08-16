Is it time for a career change for Hilary Barry?

Hilary Barry may have just found her backup plan if her broadcasting career goes south.

When teachers went on strike yesterday parents were left trying to figure out what to do with the kids – so Hilary and the team at Seven Sharp stepped in to help.

Taking on the challenge of looking after 27 kids between eight and 10 for the day might have seemed like a good idea when they first put the offer out there, but early into the day Barry was feeling the pressure.

Just 10 minutes in and it seemed one of the kids had already gone AWOL. It seems a math lesson may have been needed however as all 27 kids were still accounted for.

“Stand down everybody we do not have a lost child, good test,” Barry said.

Over the course of the day there was physical exercise, a newsroom tour, a chance to have a go reading the weather, and seeing it was a school day, an English lesson from Mrs Barry.

For those wondering how my day with 27 primary school kids is going, I can confirm I am still alive. Just. #dontknowhowteachersdoit — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) August 15, 2018

Hilary very nearly found herself with a mutiny on her hands however, when a group of the kids loudly declared they’d prefer to have Breakfast presenter Daniel Faitaua looking after them.

After a while it seemed fatigue was setting in and Hilary’s co-host Jeremy Wells was called in for backup.

“I just don’t think I can cope anymore,” Barry said. “I think we could call this an S.O.S.”

With the school of Seven Sharp closed for the day Hilary was amazed she’s survived.

“I do not know how teachers do it.

“I’m amazed I survived. I’m amazed teachers every day survive.”

It looks like we might not be losing Hilary to classroom anytime soon after all!