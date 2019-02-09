Inside Shorty Street star's stag do

Shortland Street star Ben Barrington had a mighty stag do last weekend, ahead of his wedding to 39-year-old makeup artist Kristie Fergus.

Barrington, who plays plastic surgeon Dr Drew McCaskill on the hit soap, got engaged to Fergus last year while on holiday in Fiji. A year later his mates pulled out all the stops to see the groom-to-be sent off in style.

In what was officially called a “Gentleman’s Day Out”, Barrington was joined by best mate, Westside star Will Hall and former Almighty Johnsons co- stars Emmett Skilton and Jared Turner. Good mate, former The Bachelor star Jordan Mauger and Shortland Street co-star Sam Bunkall were also part of the large bachelor celebration.

The day started with Barrington and Hall donning robes and sipping coffee in bed at The SkyCity Grand Hotel.

Barrington’s favourite movie is The Big Lebowski, he even named his Yorkshire Terrier after the film’s star Jeff Bridges. So, it was no surprise that the first activity for the day was bowling at Metrolanes on upper Queen St, where the actor donned Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski’s famous cardigan, dark glasses and wig.

The 42-year-old was then taken out of his comfort zone and up to the top of the Sky Tower, where The Bachelor crew donned boiler suits for a SkyWalk as Barrington became more and more petrified that he wouldn’t be taking the elevator back down.

The gentle giant was beyond nervous when he was harnessed up but it was all smiles by the time he completed his 192-metre SkyJump.

Barrington’s next incarnation was Western-style drag, with a bride-to-be sash, pink cowboy hat, tulle mini skirt, bow tie and knee-high pink socks to match. The showman was on stage before long with one of the Divas at SkyCity’s Sammy’s Lounge, where he did a shout-out for WOOF! The Auckland Rainbow Dog Show.

Shortland Street PR are keeping Barrington and Fergus’ wedding details a secret as a woman’s magazine deal has been struck.

Spy understands their 2-year-old daughter Harley will be a flower girl and Fergus’s teenage son Oliver will walk her up the aisle.