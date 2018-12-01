Inside Shaun Johnson's secret holiday home

Fallen Warrior Shaun Johnson has a bolthole in Northland — the perfect place to lick his wounds after a devastating week brought an abrupt end to the million dollar man’s eight-year stint with the league club.

Spy understands Johnson and fiancee Silver Fern Kayla Cullen bought the Mangawhai Heads bach last summer. The pair has gone into overdrive with major renovations throughout winter to get their slice of paradise ready for Christmas.

Hawaii and Bali seem to have inspired the couple, who have created a relaxed beach culture style, with three different types of cane chairs in duo sets, off-set by a large cream sofa in the lounge, flowing into the dining and bar stool kitchen area. There’s a ping-pong table in the garage for the sporting couple.

Cullen and Johnson have tracked the renovation on a special Instagram page called @thehousebythebay.

It shows the central courtyard, which the house wraps around. The lawn has recently gone down, and teak wood feature walls have been juxtaposed against the main white-washed weatherboards of the outside of the bach.

There is outdoor dining for eight in the courtyard, and their biggest addition has been a pool on the other side of the lounge from the courtyard.

An average bach at Mangawhai Heads costs $860,000, and we reckon the do-up may have doubled the house’s value.

In May, 28-year-old Johnson proposed to 26-year-old Cullen in Mangawhai, celebrating with family and friends and it’s been their family that has helped keep the work on the bach at pace.

Johnson posted to social media on Wednesday: “No hate, all love as always.”

His future is unclear as he will hunt out another club, but with a wedding to plan for Spy bets the bach will be a getaway this summer.