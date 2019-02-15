Inside new Heartbreak Island star's bed-hopping antics

On Valentine’s night, TVNZ 2 held its Heartbreak Island season 2 launch party at the Lula Inn at the Viaduct.

A six-hour booze-fuelled party ensued, with host Mark Dye and the 12-strong cast mixing it up with last season’s winners Harry Jowsey and Georgia Bryers. Former reality stars, bachelorette Naz Khanjani and Married at First Sight husband Samuel Levi came to gawk at the new kids on the block.

Secrets spilled out from this season's singles, many of whom have the x-factor for such a show. Tech entrepreneur Alex Vaz and promoter Eden Dix are ones to watch. Vaz gets intimate with Auckland student Rosie Grant in the first episode to screen on Tuesday. And we hear there has been cross season hook-ups. First up Vaz has also crossed the season divide, dating season 1’s Ruby Mills.

Not to be left out, Jowsey has dated Dix and personal trainer Charice Paterson, Jowsey’s sunglass business partner and season 1 alumni Kristian Barbarich has also crossed the divide with Auckland student Helen Hewat.

Meanwhile, on the same Cupid’s night across the road at Ostro was the Bumble Singles’ Party. Barbarich was there, as was former Bachelorette Viarni Bright mixed with America’s Cup sailors and The Block stars Ben Speedy and Tom Waalkens.