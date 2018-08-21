Inside Max Key’s European adventure

It seems like every young, well-off millennial has hopped on a 747 and headed to warmer northern climates this year, and Max Key is no exception.

The 23-year-old is recently single and is lapping up the good times in Europe this summer.

Earlier this month he departed his beloved Auckland city, but not before some serious shred sessions at the gym to hone his beach body physique.

“Off tomorrow to chase my first European summer!! To say I’m excited is an understatement!! 😋👌”

He also was hunting for recommendations whilst on his holiday via an Instagram post, hoping not to get kicked out of any European country.

“Will do my best not to get kicked out of the EU haha!! Who has some suggestions of where to go in Europe?? Or who’s there at the moment ??”

The former PM’s son’s first stop looks like it was yacht week in Croatia.

“Fair to say yacht week lived up to all expectations! Mum if you’re reading this, I’m still alive 😂✌” he posted.

Max also shared on his Instagram story about staying on at Amfora Grand Beach Resort in Hvar afterwards enjoying icy margarita’s and burgers with a friend by the pool.

Living the life!

Key took to social media in late July to share the news he was back on the market.

During a public Q&A on the social media platform users asked him a variety of questions anonymously.

One person asked Max if he is now single, after dating 24-year-old Renee Brown earlier this year.

Key replied with “just me and my boy now” – meaning his dog Kyro the Pomskey.