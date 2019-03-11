Inside Matilda Green's wild hen's night

Newlywed Matilda Green has given her followers a sneak peek at what went down during her secret hen's do.

Taking to Instagram the former Bachelor NZ star – who tied the knot with Art Green last month – shared from "fun shots" from her bachelorette party, which took place on February 9, just days before her big day.

"This is what I arrived to," she wrote on a hilarious snap of her hen's party guests all wearing Matilda masks – so cute!

In another photo, Matilda posed next to a cheeky sign which read "same penis forever".

Another snap revealed Matilda laughing in front of a steamy shirtless poster of her betrothed.

"This photoshoot will never get old. I kept this poster and we hand it up in our guest room whenever someone comes to stay," Matilda joked, insisting that Art was, in fact, wearing underwear in the raunchy picture.

"The rest I can't show you because they are highly unflattering of everyone involved, even though I was stone cold sober," Matilda admitted on her Instagram story.

Other pictures revealed some cute "comical" cookies she and her guests indulged in, and the gorgeous pink dress she wore for the occasion.

We wonder what Art got up to on his stag party!

Last week Matilda, who is expecting her first child with Art, shared an ultrasound of their unborn baby. "We love you so much already little Green," the mother-to-be wrote alongside the sweet snap.

This article was first published on The Hits.