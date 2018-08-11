Inside Jerome Kaino’s slice of paradise
- Saturday, 18 August 2018, 12:31PM
The “Kaino Tribe” is settling into life in the South of France.
Former All Black star Jerome — a two-time Rugby World Cup winner — his wife Di, and their three children relocated to one of rugby’s most desirable locations shortly after his exit from the Blues and New Zealand rugby.
Home for the 35-year-old and his family is Toulouse, in the South of France; with Kaino signing a two-year deal with the city’s glamour club, Stade Toulousain.
Over the past week, the Kainos have been posting from their new base on their Kaino Tribe social media pages . . . including a lovely seaside family snap, with the caption: “Beach hair don’t care! Hello south of France nice to meet you”.
Last weekend the Kainos — who have two school-age children and a 3-year-old son — spent time with fellow ex-All Black Charlie Faumuina and his wife, Rachelle, in Perpignan.
The Faumuinas moved to Toulouse last year.
“Had the best day hanging out in the sunshine with @jeromekaino @heatherfaumuina @charliefaumuina in #perpignan such a beautiful little spot,” the Kainos wrote.
“We will be back.”
Meanwhile, Kaino hit the training paddock for the first time with his new team-mates at Stade Toulousian last week.