Inside Jerome Kaino’s slice of paradise

The “Kaino Tribe” is settling into life in the South of France.

Former All Black star Jerome — a two-time Rugby World Cup winner — his wife Di, and their three children relocated to one of rugby’s most desirable locations shortly after his exit from the Blues and New Zealand rugby.

Home for the 35-year-old and his family is Toulouse, in the South of France; with Kaino signing a two-year deal with the city’s glamour club, Stade Toulousain.

Over the past week, the Kainos have been posting from their new base on their Kaino Tribe social media pages . . . including a lovely seaside family snap, with the caption: “Beach hair don’t care! Hello south of France nice to meet you”.

Last weekend the Kainos — who have two school-age children and a 3-year-old son — spent time with fellow ex-All Black Charlie Faumuina and his wife, Rachelle, in Perpignan.

The Faumuinas moved to Toulouse last year.

“Had the best day hanging out in the sunshine with @jeromekaino @heatherfaumuina @charliefaumuina in #perpignan such a beautiful little spot,” the Kainos wrote.

“We will be back.”

A post shared by The Kaino Family (@kaino_tribe) on Aug 11, 2018 at 11:58am PDT

Meanwhile, Kaino hit the training paddock for the first time with his new team-mates at Stade Toulousian last week.