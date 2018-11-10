Inside Hannah Laity's wild hen's night

While her fiance, All Black Beauden Barrett, prepared to take on the English at Twickenham, accountant and social media influencer Hannah Laity let her hair down in the capital. The bride-to-be had her Wellington hen’s night last weekend and it looked like a beauty.

Laity wore a crimson halter-neck dress by Australian label Aje, which, as the night got moving and extended into the early morning, was accessorised with a tiara and white and pink feather boas, as she sang to her 44,000 Instagram followers.

A topless waiter also made an appearance.

Members of Barrett’s family, as well as his younger brother Scott’s girlfriend Hannah McCulloch, and even younger brother Jordie’s girlfriend Alice Marshall and fellow Hurricanes’ WAGs, were there to celebrate, as part of the bridal posse.

The party, at a private house in Oriental Bay, had all of Laity’s signature touches. A shout-out was made to Grazers catering, who created the bride tribe food including a wall of donuts and a chocolate fountain.

There was dirty dancing and plenty of laughs and Laity even did a special shout out to topless waiter Ricardo for all his hard work.

“Pop the Champagne, she’s changing her last name,” Strip of Meat Topless Dancers wrote on its Instagram page, accompanied by a photo of Ricardo and Laity.

“Was a pleasure being part of the beautiful Hannah Laity’s hen celebrations.” Among the hashtags they used were #malestripper #buffbutler #barebutt #magicmike and #abs.

“It was a very fun night with all the girls.” Laity told Spy.

Some of Laity’s A-List Auckland girlfriends didn’t appear to be at her send-off, so we won’t be surprised to hear about another hen’s party around the new year in the City of Sails, when Barrett may finally gets to have his stag do.

After the ABs’ close win over England, a jubilant Barrett posed with former Hurricanes team mate and opposing English team player Brad Shields’ 1-year-old daughter Charley post-match in the stands. Spy understands Laity flew out to meet her fiancee for a post-tour holiday this week.

Spy has heard from a reliable source the couple will tie the knot in Laity’s stomping ground of Auckland in January.