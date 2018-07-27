Inside Gemma McCaw's baby shower

Gemma McCaw celebrated her baby shower on Saturday with good company, good food and great scenery.

The hockey star took to Instagram to share the good times with her followers, including an adorable photo of herself and her gal pals, in which she is wearing a gorgeous dress by local Mount Maunganui store Sisters & Co.

She captioned it: "There are some people in life that make you laugh a little louder, smile a little brighter and live a little better.

"Our baby is going to be blessed with so many special people."

She also shared some envy-worthy snaps of an impressive food spread complete with decorations and killer beach views.

And in her Insta story she shared many snaps and videos of the gorgeous Mt Maunganui, including the group going for a run to get those scenic views.

Gemma and her superstar hubby Richie McCaw announced their pregnancy in the cutest way possible back in July.

She posted a photo of a tiny pair of Adidas running shoes between a men's and women's pair saying: "Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year."

She later added: "We really are looking forward to our best adventure yet".