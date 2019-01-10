'I was cocky': Sam Wallace on parenthood

The Hits host Sam Wallace spent his first weekend alone taking care of his baby boy Brando and revealed that it ended up being harder than he thought it would be.

While his lovely partner Sarah Bowman was out of town visiting friends, Sam fully embraced 'Dad Life' but he admitted to his co-hosts, Toni Street and Laura McGoldrick that it wasn't long until things started going wrong.

"I was cocky," Sam said. "I underestimated how tough it is as a dad on your own at home."

‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ View this post on Instagram ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ Our little rascal! Thanks @rascalandfriends for keeping everything contained A post shared by Sam Wallace (@breakfastsam) on Jan 10, 2019 at 5:21pm PST

"So where did it all start going wrong? Well, first of all, we tapped out on the breast milk - we may have underestimated the demands of the wee baby, so I ended up having to make up a mixture … formula."

And it seems the formula didn't quite sit right with baby Brando because he ended up throwing up all over the new dad. So much so that the spill even trickled all the way down the into the inside of Sam's new shoes.

"He literally vomited on every piece of clothing we were both wearing with one spill," Sam said.

"But on the plus side, we did survive. Mum came home, that's why Brando survived."

Watch Sam's 'dad chat' in the hilarious video above!

This article was first published on The Hits.