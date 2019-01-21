'I haven't missed you at all': Breakfast host's salty return

It has been a great summer break for our favourite Kiwi broadcasters, but this week they are all back on our radios and TV screens and some seem to be happier about it than others.

The Breakfast team reunited for their first show back this morning, and Jack Tame especially was stoked to see his co-workers again.

He said: “Come the end of the year I am always desperate for a break, I am always desperate to sleep in, but after a couple of weeks, I started thinking like it would be nice to be back and have the banter in the office and you know, you kind of miss everyone a bit."

Co-hosts Hayley Holt and Matty McLean agreed, saying they “missed their colleagues.”

But then the attention turned to Daniel Faitaua as Jack asked: "Have you missed your colleagues?”

His response? A straight-up "No".

"I haven’t missed you at all. I had a great summer break with family and making quality time and just enjoying great weather and chasing that summer sun. It’s been fantastic,” said Daniel.

“Summer was so busy, and the vacation was just so fantastic, just to spend it with family and with the boys and my wife - you guys just weren’t even in my mind. A lot of people would stop me and say ‘oh, how are you? How’s Matty? How’s Jack? ‘and I would say ‘I don’t know… go follow them on Instagram.’”

And fair enough too! We are glad you four are back on telly after a well-rested summer break, ready for 2019!