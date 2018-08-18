Hollywood star’s praise for Green MP Julie Anne Genter

Julie Anne Genter’s dash to the delivery suite on her bike has drawn the attention of a Hollywood celebrity.

Actress Kristen Bell has tweeted her praise for the Green MP after she cycled to hospital to have her baby.

Bell shared the Green Party’s post announcing the news that the Associate Minister for Transport had biked to hospital to have her baby, adding “WHAT A BABE”.

WHAT A BABE https://t.co/pSCmmekQLx — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) August 20, 2018

Genter, who is also Minister for Women, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she’d cycled to hospital ahead of being induced.

“Beautiful Sunday morning for a bike ride, to the hospital, for an induction,” she wrote.

The news didn’t just draw a reaction from Bell, but also made headlines around the globe.

Genter’s feat was picked up by several international media outlets including the BBC, The Guardian, The New York Times and CNN.

The MP’s little one will be the second Ministerial baby welcomed this year after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave birth to baby Neve on June 21.