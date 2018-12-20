Hils and Jerry lose it as holiday mode hits early

It's that time of year and anyone still working knows the struggle is real - so much so that not even our hosts on national TV are immune to the breakdown.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells are still heading up Seven Sharp as we approach the holiday period, but they're coming unravelled just like the rest of us.

First there was Jerry suggesting he turn from TV host to postie, "and maybe fondle a couple of good looking packages myself".

But better than that was Hilary's priceless reaction face - can you blame her after putting up with these innuendos all year?



Then there was this video of Hils Baz just straight up losing it over an in-joke.

Her explanation?

"I know we're childish but it's Christmas and work's nearly over," she said.

Thankfully, the pair finish up this week and hopefully, they're off for a well-deserved break.

Thanks for the lols, team.