Hilary Barry's 'goody-two-shoes' throwback

The iconic Girl Guide biscuits have gone on sale at stalls around New Zealand for the final time this month and broadcasting legend Hilary Barry has taken to social media to say her final goodbyes.

Posting an adorable throwback photo of herself in Girl Guide uniform, Hilary looked back with fondness.

"This little Brownie sold a lot of Girl Guide biscuits in her time," she wrote. "Tonight she bids them farewell. #ripgirlguidebikkies."

Fans have commented on her endearing post with a few nostalgic memories or their own.

"That is way too cute. I remember those uniforms."

"Weren't you as cute as a button! ... sad to see the Girl Guide biscuits go ... our family had taken a liking to the chocolate ones."

"Oh the memories! Mainly of that beret not fitting on my head."

"You got more badges then me... you must have been a goodie goodie two shoes."

"I was a brownie too and remember having to carry the biscuit boxes back to my Nana's. They were extremely heavy for a young brownie!"

Girl Guiding NZ made the announcement saying it is looking forward to concentrating on its core purpose – empowering girls and young women.

The Girl Guide biscuits have been sold in New Zealand for more than 60 years.