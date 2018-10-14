Hilary Barry suits up for Royal Tour

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry cannot contain her Royal excitement in Sydney as the famous newlyweds land this week.

Taking to Instagram, Barry shared her enthusiasm for Meghan and Harry’s arrival Down Under by donning an impressive pink power suit – complete with twelve elaborate gold buttons.

“The Royal Tour is about to get underway. Cue the royal pantsuit.@sevensharptvnz #meghanandharry#royaltourdownunder”

We absolutely love the look Hilz Baz! Keep slaying that Royal fashion – we are digging it.

Harry and Meghan arrive in New Zealand on October 28.