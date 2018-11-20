Hilary Barry reveals 'depressing' last days at Newshub

Hilary Barry has revealed she turned into a "negative Nancy" during her last days at Newshub.

Speaking to Brodie Kane on the Girls on Top podcast, Barry revealed she turned to Jeremy Corbett for advice towards the end of her time at the network.

"I just knew I needed to go because I was turning into a negative Nancy. I wasn't happy, the place was falling apart and I just thought, 'this isn't me'," she said.

Barry said there are "very few people you can talk to" when working a high-profile job.

"At that time my two closest confidantes were my husband and Jeremy Corbett, who I worked with for many, many years at More FM, who is a close friend, but someone who knows the business.

"In the workplace I like to have fun, have a giggle but I wasn't that person anymore and that was depressing."

Barry quit Newshub at the end of 2016 after a number of high-profile sackings under then-CEO Mark Weldon, including the axing of Campbell Live.