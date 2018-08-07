Hilary Barry expands her vocabulary with #cockwomble

Seven Sharp host Hilary Barry has given us the giggles once again with her latest Twitter musings.

Taking to the social media platform today she exclaimed that she wants to integrate the slang word ‘cockwomble’ into her vocabulary more.

“Today I intend to use the term “cockwomble.” Not because I necessarily know any cockwombles just because I really like the word cockwomble. #cockwomble”

Cockwomble (plural cockwombles) is a British (slang, derogatory) word for a foolish or obnoxious person.

Well, who’d have thought! We might have to start using it more too!

