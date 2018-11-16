Hilary Barry dishes out dating advice

Don’t go looking for love, but make time to do the things you love – that’s the message Hilary Barry had for Brodie Kane and Caitlin Marett as she joined them for a candid chat during this week’s Girls on Top podcast.

In a discussion sparked after Caitlin asked how the broadcaster “found” her husband, Barry said any thought of finding a relationship should take a backseat to feeling “happy and whole the way you are, on your own”.

“You know that line in Jerry Maguire, ‘You complete me’? No! You’re complete before that other person came along … there is no void in your life. You are, a fabulous woman … you are complete,” she said.

Caitlin admitted she’d tried a number of avenues in her search for love, even spending a day planting trees on Waiheke in the hope she’d meet a kindred spirit.

“I literally, planted trees with my sister and my brother-in-law, thinking I would find a husband …”

“Stop there,” Barry interjected. “This thinking I will find a husband … you should do activities that you really love, that you love just for doing, but don’t set out to meet people … you’ve gotta let that side of it go.”

“So, just stop, like trying?” Caitlin queried.

“Yup,” said Barry, “but you’re trying in that you’re out there, so you’re joining these groups, you’re planting trees, you’re … joining a choir, joining a painting group …”



When Brodie and Caitlin argued they had busy lives and couldn’t commit the time to extracurricular activities, Barry was blunt: “Yeah, well you need to find time – definitely!”

In a hilarious segment, Barry also revealed that it took months for sparks to fly between herself and her now-husband after they were introduced by a mutual friend in 1996.



In fact, she was initially so unwilling to meet her future love that her friend offered her $100 just to come for one drink with his mate.



“I thought ‘oh, this is beyond tragic’,” she remembered, as she detailed how she and her “wing woman” left the cab waiting outside the bar while they showed up for precisely one drink, before leaving again.

“Mike Barry seemed very handsome and very suave but I just thought … he looked like trouble. He looked too handsome,” she said, laughing.

Thankfully for Barry, her friend didn’t give up on playing match-maker and the couple eventually became an item.

Listen to the full episode below! Girls On Top talk about the challenges facing women in the workplace, dating and body confidence.

Listen to "Girls On Top" on Spreaker.