Hilary Barry crashes wedding, live-tweets all

Hilary Barry has proven herself NZ's queen of Twitter once again by live-tweeting her adventures crashing a stranger's wedding.

The Seven Sharp host - and all 'round Kiwi icon - was at a hotel on Saturday night with her husband Mike when they spied a wedding taking place on the lawn.

It all started off innocently enough with the pair listening in on the speeches from afar and reminiscing about their own nuptials, but then they decided to get closer to the action, heading down to the restaurant near the reception.

The bridesmaid’s making a speech. There are happy tears and now we’re reminiscing about our wedding and playing our first dance song ... #weddingcrashers — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) December 8, 2018 Luckily this room’s got room to dance. #weddingcrashers pic.twitter.com/ojyaZ8hiEn — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) December 8, 2018

From there she witnessed a "spine tingling haka" and more "heart-felt speeches" and joked that she and her hubby - who she affectionately refers to as Mr B - were "about to give the wedding DJ some hot tips".

But it didn't stop there, eventually she got recognised by some of the guests who then truly brought her into the fold, and she even managed to snap a pic with some of the bridal party.

Extra points for a bridesmaid and groomsman? #weddingcrashers pic.twitter.com/SeQVJyJCOX — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) December 8, 2018

She finished off the live-tweet story with an update: "Okay so we had dinner in the restaurant, met some lovely real wedding guests and now we’re back in our hotel room to dance to other people’s wedding music and have a herbal tea.

"Things I’m reminded of tonight: 1. Mr B and I had an amazing wedding. 2. Our first dance was Frankie Valli, “Can’t take my eyes off of you.” 3. 20 years later (get a bucket but it’s true) .. I really can’t take my eyes off of him."



