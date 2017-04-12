Here’s a tip: The best advice given to Kiwi celebs

Kiwi celebs share the words of wisdom that have stuck with them over the years.

Georgia Fowler

She might be an incredibly successful, globe-trotting model, but Georgia Fowler admits she’s needed help dealing with her inner critic.

The Project Runway NZ host told Viva, “I am my harshest critic, I always have been.

“I think sometimes we want to try and control a lot of things that we actually can’t, and the best advice I’ve been given is to relax and just enjoy the ride rather than pushing myself too hard.”

Millie Elder-Holmes

High-profile lifestyle blogger Millie Elder-Holmes will be the first to tell you she’s faced some major life upheavals.

Following the death of her dad, Sir Paul Holmes, and the murder of her partner, Connor Morris, she decided to take some time out in Greece, where her birth father, Stratis Kabanas, lives. It was there that she received some life-changing advice.

Initially thinking she would only stay in Greece for three months, Elder-Holmes found she didn’t want to leave.

“My dad said, 'You should give it a year, you can't know a place in three months,’” she told Next magazine.

So she stayed and has gone on to rebuild her life in Greece, saying her dad’s advice to take her time was her biggest lesson.

"I want to get sh*t done fast,” she said. “I want everything to be ready for the moment that I need it. My dad is always saying, ‘This is Greece, just relax a little bit.’

"I've come to understand that there is a completely different way of living, and it's not the fast-paced Auckland life that I was accustomed to. I've learnt to slow down, and take my time. Because everything that's meant for me is going to come - at some point."

Amanda Billing

The best advice actress and artist Amanda Billing has ever received is also about keeping life a bit simpler.

She told Next magazine that the best advice she lives by is: “Don’t crowd your life.”

Billing also credits her aunt with making a big impression on her as a girl. She told Canvas that it was her aunt who made being creative seem like a viable lifestyle.

“I remember one day when I pointed out that my fingers weren't ‘nice and straight’ (apparently I thought they should have been) and she said to me: ‘You have artistic hands; they are capable, they make things.’ I was proud of them after that.”

KJ Apa

He might have a legion of fans since finding international fame on TV series Riverdale, but Kiwi actor KJ Apa has to deal with his share of haters, too.

So when the cruel comments started to roll in, Apa told Teen Vogue he turned to actor Luke Perry, who plays his dad on the show.

"He said, 'Y'know, this kind of thing happens all the time, it's nothing to do with you.’

“[Perry’s] the biggest legend, and obviously he went through the whole thing on a way bigger scale than even Riverdale, you know Beverly Hills 90210 was massive, so I think he is the best guy to talk to [about this], and I'm really close with him."

Toni Street

Way back in 2011, broadcaster Toni Street revealed the best advice she’d ever received:

“Don't try to be anyone else. Just be natural, be yourself.”

Nadia Lim

In an interview with the Herald in 2017, celebrity chef Nadia Lim credited her late father with helping to inspire her food journey.

“He was a good cook. I've included two of his best Malaysian recipes [in her book] which he'd cook to remind him of home.

“He was generous, humble and stuck up for the underdog. ‘Never forget your roots’ was the advice he gave me.”

Grace Palmer

The best advice actress Grace Palmer says she’s ever received is short and sweet:

“Love the skin you’re in.”

John Campbell

Back in 2014, when he was still fronting Campbell Live, broadcaster John Campbell told Canvas about some of the advice he received near the beginning of his career.

"When I first became somebody who was starting to appear on the TV reasonably regularly, the [TV3] head of news and current affairs at the time - the late Rod Pedersen - took me out for lunch and told me not to become a w**ker.

“It was great advice.”