Helen Clark's epic Liam Neeson impression

We know her as Aunty Helen, but it might actually have to be changed to Aunty Neeson after her very convincing Taken impression.

While Coast host Jason Reeves was interviewing the former Prime Minister about her new book titled 'Women, Equality, Power' he brought up her amazing speeches.

"I've actually come up with a couple of speeches, and I was wondering if you recognise any of these speeches," Jason asked Helen.

"They may take away our lives, but they'll never take away our freedom," Helen said unsurely.

"Was I quoting... Mandela?" she asks.

She didn't quite get William Wallace's famous speech from the movie Braveheart but Jason moved on to the next one.

As the former PM started on the great monologue from Liam Neeson, she stopped abruptly asked as if it was her speech.

"That's actually not you I promise!" Jason answered.

Helen then starts on a proper rendition of the great speech, and he is blown away.

Watch the whole thing above!

This article was first published on Coast.