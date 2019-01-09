Heartbreak Island stars set to return

If you didn’t get enough of them in the first season of Heartbreak Island, Spy hears Kristian Barbarich and Ruby Mills will be back as intruders on the show’s second season, filmed at the end of last year in Fiji.

The pair were our cover stars for the first season and were voted “most popular” in the controversial popularity ratings in the first episode of the show. They paired up and looked like a good match — until Mills saw Barbarich off the island after he cheated on her.



Arriving as intruders is bound to open old wounds and throw a couple of cats among the pigeons. Their own reunion will be an interesting watch.



Mills and Barbarich did not respond to comment.



A spokesperson for TVNZ said casting plans would be revealed later in the year.



Mills, a 22-year-old dental assistant from Christchurch, moved to Sydney after the show.



Barbarich, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Orakei, has stayed in the limelight. He is best mates with season one winner Harry Jowsey and the pair are often out and about on the social scene.







They have started a sunglasses business together called Kensington and have spent time in Australia and the US trying to launch their brand.