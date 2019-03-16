Heartbreak Island intruder on his harrowing health battle

Heartbreak Island intruder Harry Peters has some real life heart experience — he has a condition called Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, leading to his having four heart surgeries.

"My last operation was in 2017, and every time they've tried to remove the extra electrical pathway, it seems to grow back. I'm currently waiting on a 3D imaging of my heart before my next operation," Peters tells Spy.

The builder, originally from Karapiro has had a brush with reality shows before. The 24-year-old was on TVNZ 1's HOMEmade last year.

He says he didn't seek a reality career, but was head-hunted by a friend of a friend who told the producers of HOMEmade he was very good at his trade. The same production team offered him Heartbreak Island.

"A free trip to Fiji and an opportunity to humiliate myself on national television made sense," Peters says.

With a focus on meditation and relaxation, he is a little different from the rest of the disruptors and it is noticed by the others when he arrives into the Passion Play on Tuesday.

"Prior to arriving on the island I had pretty low expectations of the quality of humans I'd be integrated into, but was quickly proven very wrong. Everyone brought their own slice of life to the island and the abundance of energies was awesome," he says.

Blonde bombshell Eden Dix was more than happy to welcome Peters to the Island saying that she thinks he looks like Thor — finally, a disruptor who is more her cup of tea.