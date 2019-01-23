Hayley Holt on live TV: 'Incest is my favourite'

Hayley Holt put her foot in it in a major way this morning on Breakfast when she proudly announced that "incest is my favourite".

The Breakfast team were discussing this year's Oscar nominations which have just been announced, and came to discuss frontrunner The Favourite.

Hayley's response started out innocently enough.

She said: "I do love a period drama myself - a little bit of a historical drama, that's a bit of me. The outfits, the intrigue, the scandal..."

At that point Jack Tame interrupted adding: "The incest."

Then, with a completely straight face and folded arms, a deadpan Hayley said: "The incest is my favourite bit!"

Her co-hosts lost it and, immediately realising her mistake, Hayley said: "I take that back. I'm really sorry about that."

Matty McLean unhelpfully added: "I hope your brother's not watching."

And in the end Hayley had only one option - she apologised.

"I'm sorry to anyone I may have offended, that was just a joke gone wrong."

A clip of the mishap was posted to Breakfast's social media this morning but has since been taken down.